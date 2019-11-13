Coach Doc Rivers said George (shoulder) will not play Wednesday against the Rockets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

As expected, George's long-awaited 2019-20 debut will have to wait at least one more day. Per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, Rivers said he expects George to make his Clippers debut Thursday against the Pelicans, though the team will likely wait and see how the forward feels during shootaround before confirming his availability. George may face a minutes restriction once he's cleared to play, though he should still get enough run to be worth activating immediately.