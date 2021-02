George (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.

The 30-year-old will be sidelined for the fifth consecutive game as he continues to recover from a bone edema in his right toe. George's availability for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday versus the Heat is also in question. Reggie Jackson could receive another start in his place for the Clippers.