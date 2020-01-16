Clippers' Paul George: Out again Thursday
George (hamstring) will not play Thursday against the Magic, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
George is set to miss a fourth straight game Thursday as he continues to nurse a strained left hamstring. While the issue isn't considered overly serious, it's not yet known when George will be cleared to return. His next chance to take the court comes Saturday in New Orleans. For now, Lou Williams and Landry Shamet should continue to benefit from his absence.
