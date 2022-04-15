George has entered health and safety protocols and will miss Friday's play-in game against New Orleans, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

George registered 34 points (10-24 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 8-11 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 loss to the Timberwolves. COVID-19 related absences have taken a sharp downturn in the latter portion of this season, but the potential for missed games is still real. George landed in protocols in about the worst time possible -- an elimination game -- and if the Clippers manage to advance without him, it's possible he wouldn't be available for Game 1 of the first-round matchup against the Suns. In his absence, Norman Powell and Reggie Jackson will have to take on an increased playmaking burden, and the Clippers are also losing their best defender in George. Luke Kennard (hamstring), who is a candidate to see increased minutes, is questionable. If he's out as well, look for Terance Mann and Amir Coffey to get extra action.