Imaging done Wednesday revealed George has a sprained right knee, and he will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

George's injury will likely sideline him for the remainder of the regular season, meaning fantasy managers can safely drop him. However, with the Clippers sitting at fifth in the Western Conference, he could return for a playoff run. Eric Gordon, Terance Mann and Nicolas Batum are candidates to see increased roles with Norman Powell (shoulder) also out.