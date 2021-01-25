George (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

The 30-year-old tweaked his hamstring during Sunday's win over the Thunder but is now unavailable due to the COVID-19 protocols. Kawhi Leonard is also unavailable due to the protocols, so the Clippers will be without their two best players in Atlanta. George and Leonard may also miss time beyond Tuesday's contest.