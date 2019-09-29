George (shoulder) will be held out of the entirety of the Clippers' training camp, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reports.

This isn't exactly surprising news, but the Clippers haven't said much about George's recovery from a pair of offseason shoulder surgeries, so a declaration that he'll remain on the shelf for at least a few more weeks is an interesting development. George reportedly told Shelburne that he hopes to be back on the floor "November-ish," which would imply that the All-Star forward is planning to miss at least the first week of the regular season. The Clippers tip off the season on Oct. 22 against the Lakers and play six games before the end of October.