George (groin) won't play Thursday against the Warriors, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

George will miss his first game of the season. On a positive note, George was able to participate in the Clippers' morning shootaround, so he's likely considered day-to-day. His next chance to play will be Saturday against the Knicks. With George sidelined, players such as Norman Powell, Russell Westbrook and Amir Coffey could see more minutes and usage.