George (groin) won't play Thursday against the Warriors, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
George will miss his first game of the season. On a positive note, George was able to participate in the Clippers' morning shootaround, so he's likely considered day-to-day. His next chance to play will be Saturday against the Knicks. With George sidelined, players such as Norman Powell, Russell Westbrook and Amir Coffey could see more minutes and usage.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Dressed for shootaround•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Iffy against Golden State•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Second-half absence precautionary•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Done for night with sore groin•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Collects season-high six steals•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Leads team with 25 points•