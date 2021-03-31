George (foot) is out Tuesday against the Magic, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Foot soreness will keep George out for a second straight game. In his absence, Luke Kennard could be in line to draw another start. Terance Mann could also see extra run.
