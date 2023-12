George (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

George was listed as questionable leading up to the game but he will not be able to suit up in Dallas due to an illness. Russell Westbrook, Amir Coffey and Norman Powell will likely receive extra minutes in George's absence, but they don't figure to be focal pieces offensively. It remains unclear if George will be available for Thursday's game against the Thunder.