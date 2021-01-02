George tallied 25 points (6-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, six steals, four assists and one block over 38 minutes in Friday's 106-100 loss to the Jazz.

George committed a team-high five turnovers Friday, but he made up for it with six steals, by far his highest mark of the season. The 30-year-old was unable to replicate his double-double from Wednesday night, but he still led Los Angeles in scoring during the loss while attempting a season-high 22 field goals.