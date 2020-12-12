George scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding two rebounds and an assist across 14 minutes during Friday's 87-81 loss against the Lakers.

Perhaps the most positive thing about George's outing is the fact that he posted a team-best plus-minus of +13, so the Clippers were quite efficient while he was on the floor. He paced the Clippers in scoring and was the only player who scored in double digits, though fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into his stat line as the Clippers ended up using 18 players in their preseason opener. One thing is certain, though -- George's role as one of the Clippers' top scoring threats and as an excellent two-way player won't change once the regular season starts.