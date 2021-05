George recorded 24 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes in Thursday's 118-94 win over the Lakers.

To add insult to injury, George stuck around in the fourth quarter to stack up more production against the Lakers, who were already way behind. After a sub-par game against New Orleans, George has been on a fabulous four-game tear, averaging 22.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals over that span.