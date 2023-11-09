George logged 24 points (7-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 loss to the Nets.

George led all players in Wednesday's contest in scoring while finishing with a perfect mark from the free throw line in a losing effort against the Nets. George bounced back strong after tallying just 10 points Monday against New York, posting at least 24 points, six rebounds and two steals in three of his last four games.