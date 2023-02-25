George is on a minutes restriction for Friday's game versus the Kings, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
It is unclear if there is an injury limiting George or if the Clippers are trying to get their star guard some rest. George hasn't played fewer than 30 minutes since Jan. 17.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Notches sixth double-double•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Scores 20 points on 20 shots•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Leads team in near 30-point game•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Drops 30 points in victory•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Available Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Not playing Sunday•