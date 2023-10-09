George notched eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 15 minutes in Sunday's 101-96 preseason loss to the Jazz.

George is one of the most versatile players in the league, so it shouldn't be surprising to see him stuffing the stat sheet, even if he sees limited time on the court. George is simply getting reps to be ready for the regular season, where he figures to have a significant role for the Clippers on both ends of the court.