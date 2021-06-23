George poured 26 points (10-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-10 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 41 minutes in Tuesday's Game 2 loss against the Suns.

George carried the Clippers offensively and delivered strong fantasy numbers once again, but he was the villain in the final seconds after missing two clutch free throws that could've sealed the win for Los Angeles in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter. Plus, George also missed seven of his eight attempts from behind the arc. Even though the veteran forward has scored at least 25-plus points in seven straight playoff games, it's undeniable that he came up short for Los Angeles when it mattered the most -- something that already happened last season.