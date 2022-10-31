George recorded 14 points (5-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 loss to New Orleans.

George had the task of leading the Clippers with Kawhi Leonard (knee) out once again, but he wasn't able to accomplish that -- he needed 19 shots just to score 14 points and didn't do much in other categories. The star forward hasn't had the best start to the season, as he scored 40 points in a win over the Kings on Oct. 22 but hasn't reached the 20-point plateau in any of his other four appearances.