George ended with 15 points (5-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 89-88 victory over the Timberwolves.

George wasn't at his best Sunday and delivered a poor shooting performance, but his contributions were still pivotal enough to lift the Clippers past Minnesota in a battle between two of the best teams in the Western Conference. George might have an odd shooting performance from time to time, but he remains an elite fantasy alternative in all formats and has a strong shot of bouncing back against the Bucks, another difficult matchup, at Monday.