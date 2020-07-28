George scored a team-high 19 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding four rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes off the bench during Monday's scrimmage against the Kings.

The Clippers let their bench brigade start this one, but George, Kawhi Leonard and company were just as effective from the second unit. George was still struggling to adjust to life alongside Kawhi when the league was shut down -- he erupted for 31 points in the second-last game before the break but was averaging only 17.6 points a game over his last eight -- so he's unlikely to provide the kind of production fantasy GMs got used to from him in Indiana and OKC once play resumes.