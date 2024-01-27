George racked up 21 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 127-107 win over the Raptors.

The 33-year-old wing entered the game under a minutes restriction due to a minor groin issue, and while George did end up playing under 30 minutes for the first time since Dec. 21, it didn't end up affecting his scoring much. He's drained multiple three-pointers in 13 of 14 games since Christmas, averaging 24.6 points, 5.3 boards, 4.1 threes, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals over that stretch while shooting 44.2 percent from long distance.