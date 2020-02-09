Clippers' Paul George: Posts 21 points against Minnesota
George mustered 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists in 26 minutes during Saturday's 142-115 loss at Minnesota.
George delivered an impressive effort filling the stat sheet despite playing roughly four minutes less than his season average. Aside from being a player who's capable of filling out the stat sheet on a nightly basis, George has been a reliable scoring threat of late since he has topped the 20-point mark in three of his last four contests.
