George had 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and five steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 106-103 loss to the Lakers.

The Clippers were shut down on offense by an amped-up Lakers squad Sunday evening, but George and Ivica Zubac had some success in finding the bottom of the basket. George and Leonard are usually able to post big stat lines independent of each other, but the Lakers were clearly keying on Leonard, creating more opportunities for George to score. George and company will face another stiff test in a back-to-back game against the Suns at home.