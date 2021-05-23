George recorded 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Despite the loss, George was the master of the catch-and-shoot Saturday. Few players in the league can stretch the floor and get open at the perimeter like George, and he can catch you flat-footed when he explodes into open lanes. The duo of George and Kawhi Leonard will need to keep hammering out superb stat lines to gain ground back against Dallas.

More News