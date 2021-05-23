George recorded 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal across 40 minutes in Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Mavericks.

Despite the loss, George was the master of the catch-and-shoot Saturday. Few players in the league can stretch the floor and get open at the perimeter like George, and he can catch you flat-footed when he explodes into open lanes. The duo of George and Kawhi Leonard will need to keep hammering out superb stat lines to gain ground back against Dallas.