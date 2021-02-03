George recorded 26 points (11-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals Tuesday in a 124-120 loss at Brooklyn.

George had an underwhelming first half before supplying 17 points and five assists in the second. He has alternated performances of over and under the 20-point mark across his past seven games. George went over it this time and is still averaging 21.1 points on a 49.1 field-goal percentage across that span.