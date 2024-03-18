George totaled 26 points (9-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-93 loss to the Hawks.

George has now scored 20-plus points in seven consecutive games and shined on the defensive end with four steals during Sunday's loss. Kawhi Leonard has been the more consistent scorer between the duo this season, but George is usually not far behind him. They seem to perform better when James Harden is at their disposal, and his return to action should help George's ability to create shots off the ball.