George posted 27 points (8-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 victory over the Magic.

Kawhi Leonard suffered through a poor shooting night, but George aptly picked up the slack. It's currently unclear how the duo will approach the back-to-back game against the Lakers on Wednesday, but barring any late-breaking news, we should expect George on the floor.