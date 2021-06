George mustered 20 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks across 46 minutes in Friday's win over the Mavericks.

George was heavily criticized during last season's playoffs, but he seems to have turned things around this year and has scored at least 20 points in each game of the current series. Through six games against the Cavaliers, the star guard averages 23.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.