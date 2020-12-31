George scored 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three turnovers during Wednesday's 128-105 win over Portland.

George helped lead the Clippers to a one sided win as he finished with a team high 10 rebounds in the win. George is off to a strong start to the season and should be well rested as he hasn't played over 30 minutes in each of the last three blowouts for the Clippers.