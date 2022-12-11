George finished Saturday's 114-107 victory over Washington with 36 points (13-27 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals in 41 minutes.

George turned in an efficient shooting line and knocked down five triples for his second consecutive contest. Outside of pacing his team in scoring and shouldering a heavy workload, he also showcased his value on the boards and as a passer. George is averaging 23.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists over his last five matchups.