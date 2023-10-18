George compiled 23 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 116-103 win over the Nuggets.

The Clippers' fortunes rely on George's health. Since joining the Clippers, the 33 -year-old standout has shown his age. He played in just 57 games last season, and with Kawhi Leonard's propensity for sitting in back-to-backs, the team needs George's big-play ability on a regular basis. Tuesday's outing is a promising sign, and the team's playoff odds will certainly improve if he can stay on the court.