George notched 29 points (10-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Thursday's game against Miami.

George was held to 11 points in his team's last game Wednesday against the Magic, but he was able to bounce back in Thursday's loss. He shot well from the field and also did significant damage from three. George is averaging 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists in his first three games of December.