George accumulated 33 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 12-14 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 131-122 win over Phoenix.

George recorded his first game of 30-plus points since Nov. 24, with nearly half of his tally Wednesday coming from beyond the arc. The veteran forward has knocked down multiple triples in 15 straight contests and is averaging 3.3 three-pointers per game on the season, eighth-most in the NBA. George has been efficient from deep, shooting 40.2 percent from long range after shooting 37.1 percent from that distance last season.