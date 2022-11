George racked up 28 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 victory over Houston.

George has been on a tear of late, now scoring 35 and 28 points in his last two games, respectively. The star guard has also put up strong numbers in rebounds, assists and steals to start the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 6.6 boards, 4.9 dimes and 2.0 steals through seven matchups.