George supplied 29 points (10-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 win over the Lakers.

George was the only Clipper to hit the 20-point mark in the win, and he did so with an efficient shooting line from the field despite making only two of seven three-point attempts. The veteran also chipped in across other categories -- for instance, he tied a season high with two blocks -- in the fantasy-friendly performance. George started the season averaging just 19.0 points over his first five contests, but he's now scored at least 26 in each of his past six games.