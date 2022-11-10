George supplied 29 points (10-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 win over the Lakers.
George was the only Clipper to hit the 20-point mark in the win, and he did so with an efficient shooting line from the field despite making only two of seven three-point attempts. The veteran also chipped in across other categories -- for instance, he tied a season high with two blocks -- in the fantasy-friendly performance. George started the season averaging just 19.0 points over his first five contests, but he's now scored at least 26 in each of his past six games.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Leads Clippers with 26 points•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Drops 34 in surprise loss•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Impressive against Spurs•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Pours in 28 points•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Excellent against Houston•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Poor shooting display in loss•