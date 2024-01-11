George posted 29 points (12-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 126-120 victory over Toronto.

George matched teammate Kawhi Leonard with an identical scoring total as the Clippers rallied back from a slow start to upend the Raptors. Since a one- game absence on Dec.20, George's scoring totals haven't dipped below 21 points, and he's averaged 24.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals over the 10-game span.