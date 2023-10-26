George racked up 27 points (11-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Few teams are as potent as the Clippers when they have both of their elite players on the floor. George and Kawhi Leonard looked healthy and motivated in the season opener, which could be a sign of good things to come for the Clippers. If George can stay healthy and put in a full season, the sky is the limit for his totals and the team's playoff fortunes.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Good to go for opener•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Taking night off•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Posts team-high 23 points•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Plays 15 minutes against Utah•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Cleared for training camp•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Set to resume workouts next week•