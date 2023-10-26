George racked up 27 points (11-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Few teams are as potent as the Clippers when they have both of their elite players on the floor. George and Kawhi Leonard looked healthy and motivated in the season opener, which could be a sign of good things to come for the Clippers. If George can stay healthy and put in a full season, the sky is the limit for his totals and the team's playoff fortunes.