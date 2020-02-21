Clippers' Paul George: Practices Friday
George (hamstring) practiced Friday but it remains to be determined if he'll take the court Saturday against the Kings, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
George was able to get some time off to recover from his strained left hamstring during the All-Star break, and the fact that he was able to practice Friday is a good sign for a return in the near future. However, it's unclear if that return will be as soon as Saturday.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Hurts hamstring in loss•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Suffers hamstring strain•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Double-double in Philly•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Posts 21 points against Minnesota•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Second straight double-double•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Clears 30 minutes Monday•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.