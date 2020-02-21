George (hamstring) practiced Friday but it remains to be determined if he'll take the court Saturday against the Kings, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

George was able to get some time off to recover from his strained left hamstring during the All-Star break, and the fact that he was able to practice Friday is a good sign for a return in the near future. However, it's unclear if that return will be as soon as Saturday.