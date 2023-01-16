George (hamstring) will practice in full Monday but it is unclear if he will play in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

George has missed five consecutive contests with soreness in his right hamstring but managed to practice Monday. His unsteady status for Tuesday's tilt could be due to the game falling on the front end of a back-to-back, so fantasy managers should pay close attention over the next 24 hours. Regardless, George's ability to practice indicates a return is imminent which would result in fewer opportunities for Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum.