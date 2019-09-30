George (shoulders) was able to take part in some 5-on-0 drills during the Clippers' training-camp practice Monday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

George's ability to take part in some on-court work can be viewed as a positive sign, but until he receives clearance for full-contact work, the Clippers are unlikely to provide a target date for his season debut. After George underwent offseason surgery on both his shoulders before being acquired in a blockbuster deal in July, the Clippers are seemingly inclined to take a cautious approach with the superstar forward. For what it's worth, George told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com over the weekend that he'll sit out the Clippers' entire preseason slate and is eyeing a return to action at some point in November.