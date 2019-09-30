Clippers' Paul George: Puts in on-court work
George (shoulders) was able to take part in some 5-on-0 drills during the Clippers' training-camp practice Monday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
George's ability to take part in some on-court work can be viewed as a positive sign, but until he receives clearance for full-contact work, the Clippers are unlikely to provide a target date for his season debut. After George underwent offseason surgery on both his shoulders before being acquired in a blockbuster deal in July, the Clippers are seemingly inclined to take a cautious approach with the superstar forward. For what it's worth, George told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com over the weekend that he'll sit out the Clippers' entire preseason slate and is eyeing a return to action at some point in November.
More News
-
Clippers' Paul George: Will be sidelined to begin season•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Not cleared for full contact•
-
Clippers' Paul George: Return date still unclear•
-
Clippers' Paul George: No timeline for return•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Dealt to Clippers•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Says shoulders are healthy•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...