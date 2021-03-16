George provided 15 points (5-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes in Monday's 109-99 win over the Mavericks.

The Clippers were eager to bounce back after a horrifying loss to the Pelicans on Sunday, and the power duo of George and Kawhi Leonard succeeded in that task. Although George struggled with his shot and underperformed relative to his season averages, he registered a +5 plus-minus and sealed the deal with a pretty three-pointer in the final minute.