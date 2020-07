George had 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists during Wednesday's scrimmage against the Magic.

Starting at shooting guard, George came out on fire, hitting four of his eight three-point attempts and tacking on some solid complementary stats in 19 minutes of action. Like Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers will likely restrict George's workload over the team's final two scrimmages.