George logged 22 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 119-114 loss to the 76ers.

George has scored 22 points in the two games since he returned from a sore left knee, and even though he remains a risky fantasy play -- particularly in weekly leagues -- due to his tendency to miss games here and there, the rewards certainly outgain the risks here. George has scored at least 22 points in five of his last six contests, but he's also missed nine of his last 17 games due to several injuries.