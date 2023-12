George amassed 23 points (8-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 117-106 victory over Memphis.

George has posted four consecutive games with 21-plus points after a one-game absence. While Kawhi Leonard's (hip) absence has resulted in two bad losses recently, the duo of George and Harden have propelled the Clippers into a two-game win streak to finish out the month.