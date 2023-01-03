George contributed 25 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 110-100 loss to the Heat.

George shouldered the offensive burden with Kawhi Leonard (illness) unable to play, leading Los Angeles with 25 points, seven assists and four triples. George also contributed three steals, giving him multiple thefts in five of his past six contests. Since returning from a two-game absence Dec. 21, George is averaging 27.6 points, 6.4 dimes, 5.4 boards, 4.0 triples and 2.1 blocks across seven contests.