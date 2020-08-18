George tallied 27 points (10-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Monday's 118-110 win over the Mavericks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

George settled into more of a perimeter game Monday and spent less time in the paint than usual. As a result, he put up his lowest rebound total in the bubble but matched his bubble-high attempts from beyond the arc with 11. He converted four of them and shot 45.5 percent from the floor overall. The Clippers had their hands full with Luka Doncic, and it took the trio of Goerge, Kawhi Leonard and Marcus Morris to slow him down. If they want to take this hotly-contested series, they'll need to figure out more effective ways to stop him, and that should involve George mixing it up inside with more frequency.