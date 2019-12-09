George posted 27 points (11-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and four steals in 26 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 135-119 win over the Wizards.

George and fellow superstar Kawhi Leonard combined for 61 points as the Clippers whipped the Wizards handily in the front end of a back-to-back set. Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, coach Doc Rivers noted after the game that he expects one of George or Kawhi Leonard to sit Monday against the Pacers, but all indications are that Leonard will be the one that gets the night off. George told Buha that he plans on playing against his former team, and it's unlikely he'll face any significant playing-time restrictions given the light minutes load he handled in Washington.