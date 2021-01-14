George notched 27 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and a block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 111-106 win over the Pelicans.

George has gone seven straight games with 20 or more points, but his value goes well beyond his scoring figures since he's one of the most versatile guards in the league. In that seven-game stretch, George is currently averaging 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game, proving he can make an impact on both ends of the court with ease.