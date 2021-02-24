George tallied 30 points (11-17 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists in a 135-116 victory over Washington on Tuesday.

George played only 29 minutes as he continues to get over his recent toe injury, but the veteran still managed to post his second-straight game of 30-plus points. Much of his scoring came from beyond the arc, as he knocked down an ultra-efficient 6-of-7 shots from deep. That is on trend for George this season; he has converted 48.6 percent of his three-point tries overall, placing him in the top five leaguewide.