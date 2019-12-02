Clippers' Paul George: Puts up 31 in blowout
George finished with 31 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Sunday's 150-125 win over the Wizards.
George continues to put up solid stat lines since joining the Clippers, but he's only seeing 29.5 minutes of court time, which is lessening his impact to a slight degree. His numbers are down across the board due to his new utilization, but one steady stat is his 3-point frequency. George's ability to stretch the floor with his long-range shot is a large part of his success.
